AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Down 54.8% in April

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,718. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.