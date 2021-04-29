Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,500 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the March 31st total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ALLWF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Allied Minds has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

