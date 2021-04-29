Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

ALSN stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

