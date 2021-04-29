Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $51.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.91 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

