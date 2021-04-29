Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,906.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,445.80.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

