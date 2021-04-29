Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,906.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

