Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,750.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,445.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $50.73 on Wednesday, reaching $2,430.64. The stock had a trading volume of 46,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,189. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.78. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,299.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

