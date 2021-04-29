Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,800.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by Moffett Nathanson from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,399.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,898.31. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.