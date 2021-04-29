Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,575.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,394.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $28.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,387.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,898.31. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

