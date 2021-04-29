Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,400.00 at Truist

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Truist from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,898.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,463,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 381.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

