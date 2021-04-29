Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PINE. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

