Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Announces Earnings Results

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Shares of ALTA stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

