Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Shares of ALTA stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

ALTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

