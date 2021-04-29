AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AltaGas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

