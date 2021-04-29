Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,259. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $68.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,240 shares of company stock valued at $17,219,167. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 427,210 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

