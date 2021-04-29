Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.10. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 19,331 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

