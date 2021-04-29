Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

