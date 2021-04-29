Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.30.

MO opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

