Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.10

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.10 and traded as high as C$63.12. Altus Group shares last traded at C$63.01, with a volume of 39,964 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares raised their price target on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 118.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

