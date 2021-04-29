Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $12.96

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.64. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 2,488 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

