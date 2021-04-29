ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $69.33 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

