AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 195 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $83.30. 49,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. State Street Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 135.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

