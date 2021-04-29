AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.5% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

EPD traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 152,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

