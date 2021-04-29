AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 17,660 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for approximately 3.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

Shares of MHK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,117. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $209.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

