AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 54,069 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,069 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,631,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 132,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,466. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.