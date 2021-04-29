AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,201,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

