Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.28 and the highest is $11.43. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $5.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $48.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.71 to $64.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $68.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $92.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,471.31. 6,932,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,218.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,199.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

