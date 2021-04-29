Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Ambev stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

