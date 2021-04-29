AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of AMC Networks worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $39,605,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 134.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,824 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

