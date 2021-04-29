AMCON Distributing (DIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 1st

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of DIT opened at $137.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

