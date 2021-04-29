Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Amedisys updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.850-7.070 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.07 EPS.

Shares of AMED traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.98. 163,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Truist boosted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,928 shares of company stock worth $1,066,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

