American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $152.88. The stock had a trading volume of 33,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

