American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Short Interest Up 177.0% in April

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIVN opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. American International Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Get American International Ventures alerts:

American International Ventures Company Profile

American International Ventures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc in December 2000.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for American International Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.