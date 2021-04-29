American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

American Water Works has increased its dividend payment by 32.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.44. 751,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

