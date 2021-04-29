AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,127.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $121.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Cowen raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

