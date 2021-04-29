Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

