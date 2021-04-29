Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.23.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,845. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.07 and a 200 day moving average of $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

