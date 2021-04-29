Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $259.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $259.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.37. 74,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

