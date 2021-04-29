AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 29,964 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 29,964 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $90,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 611,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,251,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 194,710 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,907,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.88 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

