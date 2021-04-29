AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.00

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.43, with a volume of 223587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $4,310,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.