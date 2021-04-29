Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,798 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $29,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after buying an additional 1,515,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,789.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 1,324,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,028 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.63. 25,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,165. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

