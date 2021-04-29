Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,677 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $55,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.40. 147,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

