Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.09 and the highest is $5.26. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $20.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $21.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $22.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $22.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

Shares of AMP traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.61. 13,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,400. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $259.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

