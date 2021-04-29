Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 694.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Cousins Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 860,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,411,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 583,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

