Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Delek US posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 346.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DK. Barclays upped their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Delek US by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Delek US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

