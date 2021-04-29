Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.04. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

FRT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.02. 574,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

