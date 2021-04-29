Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $157.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.32 million and the highest is $159.14 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $168.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $729.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.90 million to $733.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $785.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.90 million to $789.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.67. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,163. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -275.03 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $335,244.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,775.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

