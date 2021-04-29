Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $652.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded down $41.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,580.88. 13,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,594. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,941.63 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $570.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,524.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,583.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

