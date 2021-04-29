Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $67.56. 73,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. AAON has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,436,000 after buying an additional 238,907 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,541,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AAON by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

