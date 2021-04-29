Analysts Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $523.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.29 million and the highest is $528.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.00. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

